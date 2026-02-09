Wine Trails Winter Wine Event Celebrates Michigan Wine Culture

Michigan's vibrant wine culture is set to be celebrated at the Holland Civic Center as part of the Wine Trails Winter Wine Event. This indoor event is open to connoisseurs and casuals, where guests can sample wines from the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail member wineries in one location. This year's wine event will be Saturday, February 21 from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

For $30 admission, attendees will receive a commemorative wine glass, five one-ounce wine tastings, as well as all-you-can-eat charcuterie. The event is a perfect opportunity for those interested in sampling wine without the need to drive across different wineries, especially in the brutal Michigan winter.

The Holland Civic Center is located at 150 W 8th Street.

Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail President Claire Kliss and Filkins Vineyard owner and event coordinator Lindsay Filkins visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit miwinetrail.com/winter for more information and to purchase tickets.

