Wine and Harvest Festival returns to Southwest Michigan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The largest fall festival in Southwest Michigan offers something for everyone: the Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival returns to downtown Paw Paw September 5 through 7.

Events kick off that Friday evening at 5 P.M., then close 5 P.M. Sunday. The event is free to attend and is family-friendly.

Grape stomping opportunities, a rubber duck race, cornhole tournament, and marketplace are just some of the events guests can look forward to. The event will also feature a parade from St. Julian Winery. A petting zoo and carnival rides will be available for children.

Free rides around town and to the festival grounds will be offered on the Concord Trolley.

Festival Director Marilyn Clear visited the Morning Mix to preview the event.

Visit wineandharvestfestival.com for more information, including a full event schedule and festival map.

