Wine About Winter returns to Grand Haven

Grand Haven's Wine About Winter is set to return Friday night, bringing the community together for an evening of exploring local businesses and enjoy local wines during the slower business months.

Wine About Winter will be Friday, January 16 throughout Downtown and Centertown beginning at 5 P.M. and lasting until 8 P.M. It is the 16th anniversary of the event, where 18 locations will feature wine tasting opportunities.

Guests can purchase a tasting glass for $5 at participating locations, including Fortino's, or purchase tasting tickets for $4 at Fortino's, Harborfront Place, Borr's Shores, and The Book Cellar.

Executive Director Chandi Pape and Fortino's owner Kelly Larson visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Learn more at visitgrandhaven.com. You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.

