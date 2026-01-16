Wimage launches "One Country One Book" literacy campaign

Michigan ranks 44th nationwide for third grade reading proficiency. While the statistic is alarming, a new campaign from children's education and media company, Wimage, is launching a nationwide program to promote early childhood literacy.

The "One Country One Book" campaign begins this Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and includes distributing over 100,000 copies of the book Wimee's Dreams during March Is Reading Month. Each child will not only receive a physical copy of the book, but also have access to a digital read-aloud experience, animated story content, and Wimee A.I. - embracing technology with education in an age-appropriate manner to help children practice language, imagination, and expression.

The English read-aloud is narrated by former U.S. Army member, and NFL player Nate Boyer, while the Spanish read-aloud is narrated by Grammy Award-winner Christina Sanabria from 123 Andres.

The campaign will begin here in Michigan, with expansion planned nationally through partnerships with schools, libraries, nonprofits, and more.

Wimage CEO and Founder Michael Hyacinthe along with Kevin Kammeraad visited the Morning Mix to share more and demonstrate Wimee A.I.!

Visit wimee.tv/ocobi for more information on the initiative.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok