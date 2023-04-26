White Elephant Sale returns to West Michigan after 4-year hiatus

The Grand Rapids YMCA Service Club's White Elephant Sale is returning to West Michigan after a four-year hiatus.
The sale will take place inside 2500 Turner NW (former DeltaPlex building) and include the following items:
- Antiques
- Appliances
- ATVs
- Building Materials, Hardware, and Lumber
- Business Dead Stock/Excess Inventory
- Business Liquidations/Retirements
- Car Parts
- Coins and other Collectibles
- Electronics
- Estate Sale Items
- Farm Implements and Equipment
- Furniture
- Generators, Power Washers, and Pumps
- Hobbies
- Housewares
- Industrial Supplies
- Jewelry/Gems
- Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies
- Outdoor Living Equipment, Furniture, and Supplies
- Sporting Goods
- Tools
- Toys
- Trailers
- Vehicles
- Watercraft
The sale will take place on April 28 from 8 am-9:30 am with a $5 admission, then it's free from 9:30 to 8 p.m. Then, it's completely free on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Grand Rapids YMCA Service Club.
Learn more by visiting gryserviceclub.org/club-events/white-elephant-saleor their Facebook page.