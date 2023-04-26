White Elephant Sale returns to West Michigan after 4-year hiatus

The Grand Rapids YMCA Service Club's White Elephant Sale is returning to West Michigan after a four-year hiatus.

The sale will take place inside 2500 Turner NW (former DeltaPlex building) and include the following items:



Antiques

Appliances

ATVs

Building Materials, Hardware, and Lumber

Business Dead Stock/Excess Inventory

Business Liquidations/Retirements

Car Parts

Coins and other Collectibles

Electronics

Estate Sale Items

Farm Implements and Equipment

Furniture

Generators, Power Washers, and Pumps

Hobbies

Housewares

Industrial Supplies

Jewelry/Gems

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies

Outdoor Living Equipment, Furniture, and Supplies

Sporting Goods

Tools

Toys

Trailers

Vehicles

Watercraft

The sale will take place on April 28 from 8 am-9:30 am with a $5 admission, then it's free from 9:30 to 8 p.m. Then, it's completely free on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Grand Rapids YMCA Service Club.

Learn more by visiting gryserviceclub.org/club-events/white-elephant-saleor their Facebook page.