White Elephant Sale returns to West Michigan after 4-year hiatus

Hosted by Grand Rapids YMCA Service Club
Posted at 11:32 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 11:32:50-04

The Grand Rapids YMCA Service Club's White Elephant Sale is returning to West Michigan after a four-year hiatus.

The sale will take place inside 2500 Turner NW (former DeltaPlex building) and include the following items:

  • Antiques
  • Appliances
  • ATVs
  • Building Materials, Hardware, and Lumber
  • Business Dead Stock/Excess Inventory
  • Business Liquidations/Retirements
  • Car Parts
  • Coins and other Collectibles
  • Electronics
  • Estate Sale Items
  • Farm Implements and Equipment
  • Furniture
  • Generators, Power Washers, and Pumps
  • Hobbies
  • Housewares
  • Industrial Supplies
  • Jewelry/Gems
  • Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies
  • Outdoor Living Equipment, Furniture, and Supplies
  • Sporting Goods
  • Tools
  • Toys
  • Trailers
  • Vehicles
  • Watercraft

The sale will take place on April 28 from 8 am-9:30 am with a $5 admission, then it's free from 9:30 to 8 p.m. Then, it's completely free on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Grand Rapids YMCA Service Club.

Learn more by visiting gryserviceclub.org/club-events/white-elephant-saleor their Facebook page.

