Where culture and cuisine connect: Lebanese Baking Cookbook

Michigan native Maureen Abood has had a lifelong passion for cooking and baking, stemming from her Lebanese heritage. By using culture and culinary arts to tell stories, she has shared a piece of home in her cookbooks.

Her newest release, Lebanese Baking , brings traditional baked goods and sweet treat recipes in a simplified, streamlined manner. Whether you're a graduate of culinary school or a first-time learner, the cookbook has a variety of options to choose from, from white chocolate pistachio cookies to ka'ak shortbread, and more. The cookbook also has alternate options for recipes including nut-free and vegan options.

Maureen will have a talk and book signing at Schuler Books on October 22 at 6 P.M. It is open to the public and free to attend!

She joined Todd and Michelle in studio with samples of what you can find in the cookbook, available for purchase online and in-stores.

Visit Maureen's website for more information.

