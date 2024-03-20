What it takes to be a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan ensures that local seniors don't go hungry through dining sites, a food pantry, and the most well-known service, home-delivered meals.

The organization provides hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals to thousands of homebound seniors in Kent and Allegan Counties every year. However, volunteers are an essential piece of the process, and they're in desperate need of drivers to deliver meals.

Todd Chance and photojournalist Jon Beckett recently learned all about what it takes to be a driver for Meals on Wheels as they tagged along on one of their delivery routes.

To learn more about their services or other volunteer opportunities, visit mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.