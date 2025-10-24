Western Michigan University presents "Cats"

Cats, the beloved musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber, has taken many stage adaptations in its over 40 year history. The musical will make its way to Western Michigan University's D. Terry Williams Theatre from October 24 through November 9.

The production is entirely student-run in their cast and crew, featuring choreography from alumni Mikey Winslow. A Broadway actor himself, his past stage productions in New York include Hamilton and West Side Story.

Showtimes begin at 7:30 P.M., with a matinee performance at 2 P.M. on November 9. Tickets begin at $12 for students and run up to $22.

Mikey, WMU student actor Kevyn Roessler, and WMU student assistant choreographer Nadia Rawlins visited the Morning Mix to discuss the production and what makes this iteration of Cats stand out among the others.

Visit wmich.edu for more information including future productions.

