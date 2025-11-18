West Michigan Youth Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" in two cities

The West Michigan Youth Ballet has developed young performers through the art of ballet for nearly 20 years. Members of the company are between eight to eighteen years old and come from a variety of dance disciplines and experience levels.

The company will be preparing for their performance of The Nutcracker, running December 6 and 7 at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center in Ada. Showtimes for both days will be at 1 P.M. and 4:30 P.M. An additional performance will take place in Muskegon at the Frauenthal Center on December 13 at 4 P.M. All performances last about two hours long with one 15-minute intermission.

Featuring traditional choreography and Tchaikovsky's iconic score, the ballet company takes the audience on a journey through Clara's dream, as her and her Nutcracker toy-turned-Prince engage in a battle between mice and toy soldiers, take a sleigh ride in the Land of Snow, and witness a lavish festival in the Land of Sweets.

West Michigan Youth Ballet Artistic Director Jessica Ramm Terry and dancer Katherine Wisser visited the Morning Mix to share more about the production and give a performance!

Visit wmyb.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok