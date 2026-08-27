West Michigan service dog is a semifinalist for national Hero Dog of the Year

A Michigan service dog named Quake is in the running for the title of Hero Dog of the Year, a national honor from American Humane Society.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is an annual contest honoring dogs who do extraordinary things — saving lives, aiding their human companions, and inspiring communities. Quake, an 8-year-old service dog, is a semifinalist in the Service and Guide/Hearing Dogs category, and he's the only Michigan dog nominated in that category this year. (Two other Michigan dogs — Bree of Ypsilanti and Bubbles of Otisville — are also semifinalists this year, but in different award categories.)

Quake helps his handler, Emma Gabites, manage rheumatoid arthritis and a condition called POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

Emma says Quake's nomination stems from a specific moment about a year after she got him. She was outside during a Michigan snowstorm when she fainted in a snowbank, unconscious because of her condition.

"Quake stayed with me the entire time," Emma said. "He laid on top of me, giving me his body warmth until help arrived. And because of that, I truly believe he saved my life."

Beyond that single moment, Emma says Quake has reshaped her entire life. Before getting him, she says she was too unhealthy to maintain a job or live independently.

"Because of him, I was able to graduate university with a bachelor's. I was able to move away from home, get a regular job — do all the kinds of things I never thought I'd be able to do," Emma said. "I had the courage to be able to focus less on what my body might prevent me from doing, and focus more on what I'm capable of accomplishing because of him."

Seven years into their partnership, Emma calls Quake one of the biggest gifts she's ever received.

<CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR QUAKE>

Quake was trained locally through Paws With A Cause, a Michigan-based nonprofit that has custom-trained assistance dogs for people with disabilities since 1979. Emma says the process behind a partnership like hers with Quake often goes unrecognized.

"When people see a service animal, they typically see the finished product," Emma said. "They don't see the years of dedication and the patience and the training, and an entire community like PAWS — the cause that believed in what this dog is able to accomplish."

Every PAWS dog is prepared, socialized and matched with the person they'll eventually serve, according to the organization. Emma says Quake is the result of many people pouring their time, energy and love into him.

Public voting for the Hero Dog Awards runs through September 18. You can vote once per day, per email address.

Good luck Emma and Quake!

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