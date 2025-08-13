West Michigan-produced film to have local premiere at Wealthy Theatre

South Haven author Peter Ferry's novel Old Heart tells the story of Army veteran Tom Johnson, who participated in the allied liberation of the Netherlands in 1944. Working with Jewish translator Sarah van Praag, Tom and Sarah develop a romance while assisting those on the other side of Nazi lines. In the summer of 2005, Tom returns to the Netherlands, determined to reunite with Sarah.

A film adaptation of Old Heart has been making the festival rounds this summer, recently winning "Best Feature: Adapted Screenplay" at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. Filmed in West Michigan with 23 local actors, Old Heart features Grand Rapids actors Shelley Irwin and Thomas Williams.

A premiere of the film will take place at the Wealthy Theatre on August 17 at 3 P.M., featuring a conversation with production team members including co-directors Kirk Wahamaki and Leslye Witt. Former director of the Michigan Department of Veterans Affairs and cast member Zaneta Adams will also be in attendance.

Doors to the event will open at 2 P.M. Tickets are $14.50 per adult, with guests under 18 free with a paying adult.

Kirk and lead actress Diane an Wesep visited the Morning Mix to discuss the film.

Visit grcmc.com to purchase tickets. Visit oldheartmovie.com for more information about the film.

