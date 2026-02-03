Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
West Michigan preparing for Dancing With The Local Stars

This year's event takes place February 27 and 28
"Dancing With The Local Stars" has been hosted by the Muskegon Women's Division Chamber of Commerce since 2009. Combining community compassion and community figures in a fun way, the event serves as a fundraiser to assist community hunger. Last year's event raised $276,000 to benefit food-related agencies in Muskegon County.

The event combines professional dancers with well-known members of the West Michigan community in different teams, much like ABC's "Dancing With The Stars". Audiences can witness two days of dancing on February 27 and 28 at the Vandyk Mortgage Convention Center, with evening shows at 7 P.M. and a matinee on Saturday at 1 P.M.

Tickets are $75 per person for evening shows or $50 for matinee shows. Sponsorships are still available and donations are also welcome.

Visit dancemuskegon.com for more information and to purchase tickets or donate.

