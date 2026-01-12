West Michigan prepares for Food and Beverage Awards

West Michigan has a vibrant food and beverage scene, celebrating local businesses, different cultures, and community connections. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Awards celebrates all of that and the people and businesses behind it all, ranging from chefs, service, menus, and more.

The fifth annual West Michigan Food and Beverage Awards will be held at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids on January 19 from 6 P.M. to 12 A.M. The event will be hosted by Fox 17's Elliot Grandia and Janice Allen.

Tickets are $150 per person, or a table for up to ten people can be purchased for $1500. All proceeds benefit the Tip Jar Foundation Scholarship.

Edison Miller, Marketing Chair for the Tip Jar Foundation, visited the Morning Mix to share more about this year's awards and reveal the final three category nominees!

Visit wmfabawards.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

