West Michigan parent shares back-to-school survival tips

Steph Porter from Ink and Iron PR shares her back-to-school tips for families
Steph Porter is a West Michigan mom whose daughter began Kindergarten this year. Steph is also teaching at Grand Valley State University this fall, on top of managing her public relations firm, Ink and Iron PR.

Juggling a career, children, and schedules is familiar to many parents as the new school year has started. Steph spoke with Michelle on strategies that can benefit families during this transitional time of year, including time blocking, communication, and organizing ahead of time.

