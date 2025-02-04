West Michigan Golf Show swings into DeVos Place on Feb. 6-8

For 37 years, the West Michigan Golf Show has been the premier event for golfers of all skill levels, and now it returns to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids on February 6-8.

The Golf Show will offer hundreds of exhibits, ranging from courses and resorts, including those in sunny and warm winter locales, to sales of equipment, clothing, accessories, and unique golf products. More than a dozen exhibitors will be new to the Show.

The first 400 attendees to enter the golf show on Thursday will receive free golf balls courtesy of Ferris State’s Golf Management Program.

Popular interactive areas returning include the $100 Hole-Out Challenge, the $10,000 Longest Putt Challenge, and a Closest to the Pin event using a golf simulator. Although these offerings have an entry fee, all the money raised goes to designated charities like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Folds of Honor and Patriot’s Day.

The show will be open during the following days and times:



Thursday, Feb. 6, 1 pm-7 pm

Friday, Feb. 7, noon-8 pm

Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 am-6 pm

Entry is $12 for adults, and kids 14 and under get in for free.

To see a complete event schedule, visit WestMichiganGolfShow.com.

