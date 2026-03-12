West Michigan creatives to gather for annual development conference

Maintaining a vibrant art scene in Grand Rapids doesn't happen overnight. There are many individuals behind the scenes working towards their individual growth and community impact, and events such as the "Break It Down, Make It Better" conference keep fueling that.

This year's conference returns March 20 and 21 at Bamboo Grand Rapids, where it will be hosted by ArtPrize, Avenue for the Arts, and AllArtWorks. The community is invited to attend, where over 30 speakers will provide keynote presentations and panel discussions. Over the course of the two days, there will be interactive roundtable discussions with other creatives, along with hands-on skill-building workshops.

This year's theme is "The Action of Art", which explores how artists can use their creativity and leadership for strengthening connection and collaboration.

Attendees can attend regardless of experience level in the creative field. A one-day ticket is $45, while a two-day ticket is $70. Daily lunch will be served with event registration.

Visit breakitdownmakeitbetter.org to register and learn more.

