West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology celebrates 20 years of opportunity

Providing equitable access to opportunity through visual arts and technology engagement has been at the heart of the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) for 20 years. Offering several tuition-free programs, youth and adults are able to build workforce development skills through their Teen Arts + Tech Program, daytime studio experiences, and summer experiences.

In celebration of providing these programs for the past 20 years, the organization is hosting a "20 Years and Counting" anniversary party on Thursday, October 16 at WMCAT's building at 614 First Street in Grand Rapids. The event runs from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

The party is an open-house style event, where food, beverages, and music will be present. The evening will also showcase hands-on experiences and an exhibition of WMCAT's Teen Arts + Tech alumni work over the past 20 years.

Attendees must be 21 or older to attend, and tickets are $35 per person. All proceeds will go back to WMCAT, ensuring their mission of opportunity continues into the next 20 years.

WMCAT President and CEO Jamon Alexander visited the Morning Mix to discuss the organization's growth.

Visit wmcat.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

