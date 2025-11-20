West Michigan author releases final book in The Tales of Iryvalya trilogy

LeAnn Kelley is a West Michigan-based author, growing up in Lowell. Her artistic influence is based on legends including George R.R. Martin, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Suzanne Collins, bringing grand adventure and storytelling into the world of Iryvalya.

The Tales of Iryvalya is a trilogy series centered on hidden family bloodlines and prophecy. The first book in the series, Bloodlines , centers on a mixed-blood Elf named Nyrieve who just might hold the key to uniting two rival Elven groups. Book two in the series, Crossroads , continues Nyrieve's travels through Iryvalya.

The third and final book in the trilogy, Horizons , was recently released at the beginning of November, and brings new allegiances in Nyrieve's journey.

The books retail for $14.99 to $17.99 in paperback and are available wherever books are sold, including Amazon.

LeAnn sat down with Michelle to share more about the series and her recent appearance at this year's Grand Rapids Comic Con!

Visit leannkelley.com for more information. You can also follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

