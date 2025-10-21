West Michigan Asian American Association Gala returns for 15th year

The West Michigan Asian American Association is the largest ethnic-based non-profit organization that serves Asian Americans and other community members across West Michigan. They bring economic and cultural resources to support the community, with a focus on education, health care, social justice, as well as local partnerships and cultural awareness.

The organization began hosting an annual gala in 2010, and since then, the event has grown to expand networks and connections across West Michigan. This year's gala will be held October 22 at the Goei Center, with registration beginning at 5 P.M.

The evening will feature a networking opportunity with hors d'oeuvres, a program featuring CQ Huynh and RC Caylan as this year's keynote speakers, and strolling dinner featuring local Asian restaurants.

Event tickets are $150 per person, with all proceeds going back to the WMAAA.

Dr. Yilin Wendland-Liu, Executive Director of WMAAA and Bing Goei, Founder and board member of WMAAA, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth.

Visit wm-aaa.org for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also follow them on Facebook.

