Wellness Wednesday: TikTok medical advice, virus protection, and early appetites

TikTok medical advice inaccuracies

A new analysis of more than 5,000 TikTok videos found that 45% of medical advice on the platform is false or misleading. Alternative medicine content was the most inaccurate at 67%, and here's the twist - viral videos with over five million views were 14% ore likely to contain misleading advice than less popular posts.

Some of the most common myths are "Lose 20 Pounds In Two Weeks", claims that vaccines cause infertility, or promises that one supplement can fix everything.

The good news? 75% of videos had a positive tone, especially nutrition content. But positive doesn't always mean accurate! Always discuss with a healthcare provider for medical advice.

Nasal spray in development to ward off viruses

Researchers at Stanford University are testing a single nasal spray they say could protect against coughs, colds, flu, and even some bacterial lung infections. In animal studies, the spray put immune cells in the lungs on what they call "Amber Alert", cutting viruses by up to 1,000 times and even showing signs it could ease certain allergies.

The study, published in Science, takes a completely different approach from traditional vaccines first pioneered by Edward Jenner. Instead of training the body for one specific virus, it boosts the lungs' general defense system.

Experts call it "really exciting," but here's the important part: it has only been tested in animals so far. Human trials are still ahead, and scientists need to make sure revving up the immune system doesn't cause unintended side effects.

Early childhood diet may contribute to long-term appetite control

A new study published in Nature Communications found that eating a high-fat, high-sugar diet early in life may actually change how the brain controls appetite long-term.

Researchers at University College Cork used a mouse model and discovered that even after the unhealthy diet stopped, the brain's appetite control center, the hypothalamus, still showed lasting changes.

Here's the twist - scientists also found that targeting the gut microbiome, including using a specific strain of beneficial bacteria called bifidobacterium longum, helped reverse some of those effects. That suggests the gut and brain are in constant conversation, and early diet may "wire" that system in ways we don't see right away.

Experts caution this is early research and was tested in animals, but builds on what we already know: early childhood is a critical window for brain development.

Your microbiome isn't set in stone, and prioritizing fiber, fruits, veggies, whole grains, and fermented foods can support a healthier gut and potentially healthier brain at any age.

