Wellness Wednesday: teen screen time, whooping cough cases, and strength training

Children spend up to 70 minutes daily on cell phone use

Most parents would assume that their child isn't on their phone for a big part of the day, but new research says otherwise - in fact, a study found that teens spend about 70 minutes of the school day on their phones. Most of the time is occupied with social media, gaming, and videos.

Experts say that these apps are designed to hook kids, so this isn't about blame; it's about building better habits and relationships with tech. Talking with kids, setting phone-free times, and even trying family digital breaks can make a big difference.

And parents, this starts with you: model the phone habits you want your kids to learn.

Whooping Cough cases rising in U.S.

Whooping Cough cases are on the rise across the U.S., with nearly 28,000 reported already this year.

This highly contagious illness, often called the "100-Day Cough", can start like a common cold but turn into severe coughing fits, which is especially dangerous for babies. Health experts say falling vaccination rates and lost immunity from the pandemic are drivers of the spike.

The good news is that Whooping Cough is preventable, and routine childhood vaccines plus adult boosters offer strong protection. Pregnant women are also urged to get a T-Dap booster to help protect newborns.

Benefits of strength building

Weight gain around menopause can feel sudden, but experts say the changes begin decades earlier. As early as our 30s, muscle mass begins to decline, which can slow metabolism and make weight management more difficult later in life.

That's why doctors advise to start building healthy habits before perimenopause hits. Focus on strength training, protein intake, and moving your body at least 150 minutes a week. Experts also remind us that weight struggles are biological and not a reflection of personal failure.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok