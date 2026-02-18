Wellness Wednesday: speed training your brain, infant food study, and fasting

Benefits of brain speed training

A 20-year study found that older adults who spent about 23 hours over three years doing a specific "speed training" brain game had a 25% lower risk of developing dementia. This was part of the NIH-funded active trial, following nearly 3,000 adults 65 and older. Experts say it is the strongest evidence yet that certain cognitive training can create lasting changes in the brain.

The winner is a visual processing game designed to help your brain identify objects faster and make quick decisions, similar to what we do while driving. Memory and reasoning training did not show the same protective effect. Researchers believe this type of training may build "cognitive reserve", helping the brain stay resilient for decades. While experts advise that it isn't a magic fix, pairing mental workouts with exercise, healthy habits, and managing blood pressure and cholesterol will turn into a positive result.

Baby food might be ultra-processed

A new study from the George Institute for Global Health finds 71% of infant and toddler foods on major U.S. shelves qualify as ultra-processed. That's out of 651 products sold at stores like Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Costco. Even those colorful fruit pouches - many rely on concentrates and purees that pack in sweetness without technically adding sugar.

Researchers found ultra-processed options contained more sugar and double the sodium in some savory meals compared to minimally-processed versions. Some snacks averaged 16 ingredients, and one product had 56, which is more than many frozen dinners. Experts advise to check those labels, look for shorter ingredient lists, and when possible, think simple, whole, and close to the garden.

Intermittent fasting might not be ideal

Is intermittent fasting all hype? A major review of 22 studies involving nearly 2,000 adults found that popular plans like the 5:2 diet or eight-hour eating windows may make little to no difference when it comes to weight loss or quality of life. Despite online buzz, researchers say intermittent fasting does not appear to outperform traditional advice like cutting calories and eating a balanced diet.

That said, some people may still see health benefits, including possible improvements in blood sugar or cholesterol, but experts say more high-quality research is needed. If you are considering participating, health professionals recommend a case-by-case approach to find what works best for your body and long-term health.

