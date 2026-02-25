Wellness Wednesday: sleeping temps, detecting early Alzheimer's, & heart health

Link between sleeping in certain room temperatures and heart health

A new study found that when older adults sleep in rooms warmer than 75 degrees, their hearts have to work harder through the night, which can limit how well the body recovers.

Between 75 and 79 degrees, the risk of heart stress jumped 40% and nearly tripled at 82%. Researchers tracked 47 adults over an entire summer and found cooler rooms helped reduce that overnight cardiovascular strain. The sweet spot is around 75 degrees or lower for those 65 and up.

Alzheimer's breakthrough in symptom development

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine have developed a single blood test that can predict when someone may develop Alzheimer's symptoms within about three to four years.

The test measures a protein called P-TAU217, which reflects the buildup of amyloid and tau in the brain, which are hallmarks of the disease that can appear years before memory loss begins.

In a study of more than 600 older adults, higher levels of this protein helped researchers estimate when symptoms were likely to start. While it's not yet used for people without symptoms, this could be a game-changer for earlier intervention and more effective clinical trials.

Heart Disease symptoms in women appear differently than in men!

A new study in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging found that even though women typically have less artery-clogging plaque than men, they are not protected from heart attacks or chest pain.

Women's heart risk started rising at lower plaque levels and increased more rapidly, especially after menopause. Researchers say smaller coronary arteries may mean even a little plaque can have a big impact.

