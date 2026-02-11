Wellness Wednesday: poor sleep, measles, GLP-1's, and coffee and tea benefits

Link between poor sleep and brain health

Feeling foggy after a bad night of sleep? Science says your brain may actually be trying to clean house. New research shows that when we're sleep deprived, the brain triggers a fluid cleanup process while we're awake, which is the same one that usually happens during sleep.

The catch is that those moments of brain maintenance come with a drop in focus and attention.

New measles cases update

Measles cases are surging across the country with hundreds of confirmed cases reported in just weeks, which is far more than what's typically seen in an entire year.

Health experts say these outbreaks are happening in mostly under-vaccinated communities where the virus can spread fast. Vaccination rates among Kindergarteners have dropped below the level needed for the herd immunity, leaving thousands of kids unprotected.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses we know, but it's also preventable. The two-dose MMR vaccine is highly effective and remains the strongest tool we have to stop the spread.

Semaglutide pill available

GLP-1 weight loss meds just got a new option, and this one doesn't involve a needle! A pill version of semaglutide is now available, offering similar weight loss results to the weekly shot for people who take it consistently.

The big difference is routine, the pill is taken daily on an empty stomach, while the injection is once a week. Both options can help people lose more than 15% of body weight, but both also come with similar side effects like nausea and digestive issues. Cost, insurance coverage, travel, and personal preference all play a role in which option works best as wellness isn't one size fits all.

Benefits of coffee and tea

New research suggests that people who regularly drink moderate amounts of caffeinated coffee or tea have a lower risk of dementia and slightly better brain performance over time.

The sweet spot appears to be two to three cups of coffee or one to two cups of tea a day. Experts say antioxidants and caffeine may support brain health by reducing inflammation and supporting metabolic health.

