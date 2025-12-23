Wellness Wednesday: gift-giving and diet benefits along with sleep strategies

The benefits of gift-giving

The holidays can make gift-giving feel stressful, but science says that giving can be good for your health!

Acts of generosity can lower stress, boost mood, and support heart health. Experts say the bigger impact involves helping someone directly, rather than spending more money.

Sleep strategies for falling asleep and waking up

Speaking of holiday stress, is it affecting your sleep? If you're struggling with sleep lately, experts say the fix comes from the morning, not bedtime.

Waking up at the say time every day, including weekends, helps set your body's internal clock, allowing easier time to fall asleep at night.

Morning light also has benefits, so open the blinds, turn on the lights, or get outside as soon as you can in the morning. At night, it's the opposite - dim the lights and power down screens two hours before bed.

Plant-based diet benefits

More research is showing that adding more plants to your plate could pay off in a big way for your health. Besides lowering the risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, plant-based meals can deliver results more effectively than sticking to low-carb diets.

Dishes higher in plant proteins like beans, nuts, and whole grains are also linked to better cholesterol levels, lower inflammation, and give healthier blood pressure numbers. In fact, a well-planned plant-based diet can be just as nutritious as a Mediterranean diet.

Experts advise to start small, such as participating in a Meatless Monday or swap out one meal a day.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok