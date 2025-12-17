Wellness Wednesday: flu variants, debunking medicine myths, and pain solutions

New flu variant increasing cases this season

Flu season is officially underway, and health experts say it's arriving early and strong this year. The CDC reports doctor visits for flu-like symptoms are above the epidemic threshold, with a new variant driving cases across the U.S. and around the world.

The season has already claimed its first child death, and officials say the best defense right now is getting your flu shot, which can still significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. Add in habits like handwashing, masking in crowded spaces if you can, and stay home when you're sick.

Science does not support GLP 1 microdosing

You may have heard the news about "microdosing" GLP 1 weight loss drugs, but experts say the science isn't there yet. Using doses lower than FDA-approved amounts is gaining popularity online and with celebrities, but most evidence right now is anecdotal, not based on clinical trials.

While low doses may hold promise for certain complex medical conditions, they're not proven for weight loss or general wellness. Always consult with your doctor beforehand.

Painful knees or back? It might be from your glutes!

Experts say "dead butt syndrome", also called gluteal amnesia, happens when your glute muscles stop firing properly, often from too much sitting or even exercising with poor muscle activation. When those muscles check out, other muscles step in, which can lead to lower back strain, sore knees, and injury over time.

The good news is that your glutes can wake up with simple, targeted moves like clamshells, side leg lifts, and fire hydrants held for time and not reps. Experts say consistency matters more than intensity, and just a few minutes a day can make a big difference.

