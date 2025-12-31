Wellness Wednesday: diet vs. mood, sleep position benefits, and tea-drinking benefits

Diet linked to mood

Research has been showing that diets in ultra-processed foods and refined carbs can increase the risk of depression. On the flip side, whole foods like whole grains, leafy greens, berries, and healthy fats support your gut, and a healthier gut is linked to a better mood.

Experts say fermentable fiber and probiotics help your microbiome communicate with your brain, which improves emotional balance.

Sleeping position is as important as how long you sleep

Experts say your sleep position can impact everything from breathing and digestion to back, neck, and shoulder pain. Side sleeping is often a favorite for better breathing and may help reduce snoring and sleep apnea symptoms.

Back sleeping is good for spine alignment, but for some people, it can worsen snoring or reflux unless the head is slightly elevated.

Stomach sleeping is the least recommended, as it can strain your neck and lower back over time.

Regular tea-drinking is healthy!

New research following nearly 10,000 older women found that regular tea drinkers had stronger bones and a lower risk of fractures. The credit goes to antioxidants in tea that support bone formation.

That doesn't mean that coffee isn't beneficial, but drinking over five cups a day may be linked to lower bone density. Moderation is key, especially for women, as bone loss increases with age.

