Weekly Wellness: Robotic-Assisted Surgery

As medicinal technology evolves, so does the equipment that performs complicated procedures with greater precision. The da Vinci Surgical System is the most widely-used platform, enhancing the work a surgeon performs rather than outright replacing one.

Doctor Eric Krebill, Bariatric and General Surgeon with Trinity Health, sat down with Michelle to share more about the da Vinci System.

The da Vinci System is operated by the surgeon, who controls instruments attached to robotic arms while seated at a console. Every movement is manually guided, and a high-definition camera allows for a magnified view of the operating area. The System has been used for over 20 years, and surgeons undergo extensive training and certification to operate it. In Michigan alone, there are over 270 skilled surgeons.

Robotics during surgery have their benefits, including shorter hospital says and faster recovery for patients. Smaller incisions are typically made, resulting in less scarring, a reduction in blood loss, and lower risk of infection with minimal pain.

It is used in many specialties outside of general surgery, including gynecology, urology, oncology, and bariatrics.

Visit TrinityHealthMi.org/Robotics for more information robotic-assisted surgery.

