Weekly Wellness: Recognizing early signs of Alzheimer's

As families gather for the holidays, this means the opportunity to spend time with aging relatives. While these moments can bring a lot of joy, they can also reveal subtle changes in memory, behavior, or communication that may go unnoticed throughout the year.

Dr. Audrey Sanders, a neurologist and interim medical director of Trinity Health's Memory Disorders Program in West Michigan, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the early signs of Alzheimer's that may be noticed during holiday gatherings.

Some subtle changes can be easier to notice, such as forgetting names of close family members or retelling the same story multiple times. You may notice confusion in familiar environments, difficulty in following conversations, judgment changes, withdrawal from group activities, or sudden changes in mood or personality. Difficulty in upkeep with living enviornments may also be another sign, and if these behaviors are new or worsening, have a compassionate, open conversation with loved ones about your observations.

Family members' primary care provider can provide a cognitive evaluation, which can help rule out other causes such as medication side effects, thyroid disorders, sleep disorders, or depression. The earlier a diagnosis is made, the earlier care planning can become more effective.

Early detection is important for a multitude of reasons. It can open the door to treatments that slow progression, help families plan for support and safety, and provide access to resources, education, and caregiver support.

The best first step is to schedule an appointment with a primary care provider. To learn more about Trinity Health's memory care services, visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Memory.

