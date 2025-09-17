Weekly Wellness: Prostate Cancer, Treatment Options, and Prevention

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men, affecting about one in eight diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime. Trinity Health has combines treatment with quality of life, and oncologist Dr. Sheldon Holder sat down with Todd to talk about the disease, treatment options, and importance of early detection and prevention.

Prostate cancer begins in the prostate, which is located within the male reproductive system. Risk increases with age, family history, and race. Statistically, African American men have a higher chance of receiving a diagnoses.

Early stages of prostate cancer rarely cause symptoms, which is why regular screenings are important. Screenings are often just a blood test with your primary care physician.

Beginning at age 40 , men who are at high risk, such as those with a close relative diagnosed with prostate cancer before the age of 65 and African American men should begin screening.

Beginning at age 45 , men with average risk should begin screening.

There are many treatment options for prostate cancer, each assessed on a patient-to-patient basis. Surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, as well as active monitoring are all options Trinity Health offer to patients. And as always, emotional, mental, and financial resources are also available to patients and their families.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/ProstateCancer to learn more about screenings, treatment options, and support.

