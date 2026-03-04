Weekly Wellness: Preventative Care and Screenings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

One of the best ways to protect long-term health is engage in preventative care, meeting with your primary care provider, or PCP, to help catch potential issues early, or even before symptoms appear. This includes staying up-to-date on screenings and annual wellness visits.

Dr. Devan Dykstra, PCP with Trinity Health Medical Group, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the importance of seeking preventative care.

Trinity Health offer same-day and next-day appointments, as well as 24/7 available nurses to answer urgent questions. You can schedule your next appointment in MyChart, or if you need to find a new Primary Care Provider, visit TrinityHealthMI.org/WMIPrimaryCare.

