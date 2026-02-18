Weekly Wellness: Managing Chronic Conditions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Living with chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure can affect quality of life and become serious if not treated properly. Primary care providers offer consistent and personalized support to help prevent symptoms and treat chronic conditions.

Dr. Carolyn Rivard with Trinity Health Medical Group visited the Morning Mix to share how PCP's can help you live a healthier life, even while managing a chronic illness.

One of the most common chronic conditions is high blood pressure, and can become fatal if not treated. Over 84% of Trinity Health patients have maintained controlled blood pressure, and regular checkups help prevent problems before they begin.

Trinity Health offer same-day and next-day appointments, as well as 24/7 available nurses to answer urgent questions. You can schedule your next appointment in MyChart, or if you need to find a new Primary Care Provider, visit TrinityHealthMI.org/WMIPrimaryCare.

