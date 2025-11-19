Weekly Wellness: Lung Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Lung illness - including lung cancer - can come as a surprise for many patients, as early symptoms don't appear to be initially serious. Knowing your personal risk and taking proactive measures towards your physical health are key in maintaining healthy lung health. Todd sat down with fellowship-trained thoracic surgeon Dr. Behrooz Shabahang from Trinity Health to discuss more in this week's Weekly Wellness.

Maintaining healthy lung health begins with avoiding smoking and vaping, as they are major contributors to lung disease and lung cancer. As always, staying physically active and maintaining health checkups are other important first steps. If possible, limiting exposure to air pollutants as well as getting your home tested for radon can help keep your home - and lungs - healthy.

Early signs of lung issues can include a persistent cough, shortness of breath, hoarseness, frequent respiratory infections, or fatigue. While these symptoms may seem minor, it is important to consult a healthcare provider if these symptoms persist.

At Trinity Health, advancements in technology are allowing the testing and treatment of respiratory and pulmonary issues such as lung cancer to be minimally invasive and lead to quicker treatment. Ion, a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system, allows physicians to perform biopsies with minimal invasiveness on smaller, harder-to-reach lung nodules. It can create a virtual map of the lungs and works in tandem with CT screenings.

Lung cancer screenings are recommended for adults between the ages of 50 to 80 years old who are current or former smokers that have a significant smoking history. Trinity Health offers a free health screening online.

Trinity Health is part of the Cancer Network Of West Michigan, in partnership with University of Michigan Health-West. It brings the knowledge and resources of these two health systems together, as well as research, so that quality cancer care is achievable for residents without having to leave West Michigan.

Visit TrinityHealthMI.org/Lung for more information and to understand individual risk.

