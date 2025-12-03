Weekly Wellness: Knowing Your Numbers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The end of the year is approaching, which means that now is a good time to plan any resolutions to be made for 2026. This might include taking charge of your health, which includes the importance of knowing your numbers, or key health statistics: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and BMI. These are often silent indicators of underlying health issues, or don't become a major concern until a serious health issue arises.

Trinity Health PA-Cs Amy Werling and Julie Verdusco visited the Morning Mix to share why these statistics matter for personal health and wellness, and what numbers to look for.

The key numbers everyone should know include:



Blood Pressure: Aim for under 120/80 mmHg

Cholesterol: Total under 200 mg/dL; LDL under 100; HDL over 40 (men) or 50 (women)

Blood Sugar (A1C): Below 5.7% is normal

BMI: Between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered healthy

It is always important to schedule an annual wellness visit if you don't know your numbers. If your numbers are "off", your primary care provider can work with you to create a plan. Even the smallest improvements can make a difference long-term. This can include measurable goals such as walking a set amount of time daily, or reducing intake of certain foods.

You can schedule your next appointment in MyChart, or visit TrinityHealthMI.org/PrimaryCare to find a new primary care provider.

