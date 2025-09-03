Weekly Wellness: hypertension and the Symplicity treatment from Trinity Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects over a billion people worldwide. It occurs when the force of blood against artery walls is consistently too high. When left untreated, it can lead to serious medical problems, including heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease.

Following clinical trials, there is a new procedure called "Symplicity", allowing minimal invasion during treatment for hypertension - and Trinity Health Grand Rapids, along with Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Nigatu, are the first in West Michigan to complete the procedure.

Dr. Nigatu visited the Morning Mix to discuss more about hypertension and the procedure.

The Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System is a new, FDA-approved, minimally-invasive treatment where a thin tube is inserted into the artery leading to the kidney. The patient is sedated during the procedure, and controlled energy is used to calm overactive nerves that contribute to hypertension.

After the procedure, the tube is removed. There is no implant left behind, and most patients go home the same day.

This type of procedure is ideal for patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension. While medication and lifestyle changes can mitigate symptoms, this procedure can be helpful to those who have not had success with adjustment to medication or lifestyle.

Clinical studies of the procedure have show significant and sustained reductions in their blood pressure, with many patients seeing improvement within weeks.

This procedure is all part of Trinity Health's involvement in the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, which is also a collaboration between Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health-West. This partnership allows access to a wide range of heart and vascular services, including advanced treatment like the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System.

The care team at Trinity Health come from many backgrounds and shared expertise, allowing optimal patient benefit through multidisciplinary care.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Cardio to learn more about hypertension treatment and the Symplicity procedure at Trinity Health.

