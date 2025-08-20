Weekly Wellness: epilepsy care and treatment options

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Epilepsy is a neurological condition that causes seizures due to discrepancies in the brain's electrical activity. Seizures can vary in frequency and intensity, and epilepsy is one of the most prevalent conditions domestically and worldwide, affecting nearly three and a half million people in the United States. Fortunately, treatment options are available in a wide range.

Trinity Health has a Level IV designation from the National Association of Epilepsy Centers, which is the highest possible recognition that offers treatment across West Michigan.

Dr. Desiree Markantone, Epileptologist at Trinity Health, visited the Mix to talk about the condition and how Trinity Health provides advanced care for patients.

Trinity's program includes comprehensive evaluations for diagnosis confirmation, medication management, and epilepsy-specific diagnostic testing. They have advanced tools like video EEG monitoring, invasive neurological monitoring, and neuropsychological evaluations to help with patient treatment.

Patients have access to a variety of resources, including surgical consultations, temporal lobe epilepsy surgery, and cutting-edge therapies like RNS®-NeuroPace and Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS).

These resources are in tandem with treatment plans, which are personalized and can include medications, surgical options, neurostimulation devices, and dietary therapies. Ongoing follow-up care, educaiton, and support is also available for other seizure-related disorders

