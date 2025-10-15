Weekly Wellness: Cold and Flu Season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As temperatures drop, cold and flu season ramps up. Your primary care provider helps you stay healthy and when to seek care.

In this week's Weekly Wellness segment, we were joined by Trinity Health Physician Assistant Tracy Mulder to learn more about cold and flu prevention, as well as when to seek care.

While the two appear to be similar, the rate of symptom arrival is vastly different. Colds are milder with a gradual onset of symptoms, while the flu hits faster with fever, body aches, and fatigue.

It is recommended that everyone over six months of age get vaccinated for full season protection by the end of October. An appointment can be scheduled through your primary care provider. Some offices offer appointments outside of regular hours, or may also be available at pharmacies.

Medical attention should be sought if symptoms present severely, last over ten days, or include a high fever or difficulty in breathing.

As always, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, keep surfaces clean, and stay home when you are sick to minimize the spread of illness this season.

