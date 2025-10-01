Weekly Wellness: Breast Cancer Awareness

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and 1 in 8 women over their lifetime will be affected. Knowing your individual risk and actionable steps is key to prevention and early detection.

Kelly Jensen, PA-C, High Risk and Genetics Coordinator at Trinity Health Muskegon Breast Center, visited the Morning Mix to share tips for how women can take steps in understanding their personal risk for breast cancer and individual care plans.

While the average woman's lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is around 12.5%, family history, menstrual history, prior abnormal biopsies, or lifestyle choices can increase risk. Trinity Health offers a program called RiskPlus, which includes a comprehensive review of each woman's personal and family history. Other medical factors and lifestyle are also integrated in this program, allowing a personalized care plan that may include advanced imaging and risk-reduction strategies.

Of course, weight, physical activity, diet, tobacco, and alcohol can all increase risk. While these are modifiable factors, women who are identified as high risk may benefit from additional screenings like breast MRI's, genetic counseling, and preventive medications.

An annual mammogram is essential in taking preventable steps, and no referral is needed at Trinity Health to schedule a screening. Financial resources are also available for patients who do not have insurance.

Trinity Health Muskegon holds NAPBC and ACR accreditations, offering patient-centered care including advanced imaging, genetic counseling, and personalized risk management in one location.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/breastcancer or call (231) 672-7948 to learn more or schedule your personalized risk assessment.

