Warm winter fun awaits for the whole family at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Do you miss the days of hanging out at the beach or around the pool? There's still plenty of winters left, but those winter blues to the side and grab those swimsuits as the whole family heads to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Not to mention there's plenty of entertainment at the casino.

This weekend, January 14 and 15, it's Puzzle Weekend. Enjoy crafts, puzzle bingo, storytime, and watch "Cat in the Hat" on Friday.

Now through March 17 is Arctic Escape, Monday through Thursday, guests can get $50 off the rack rate and get waterpark passes, a goody bag with $4 Arctic Dollars to spend at Trader's Blanket Gift Shop.

If school is canceled but road conditions can safely lead you there, families can get in on the water for just $15 per person. Kids 3 and under are free! When calling (989)-817-4801, be sure to mention the snow pass rate.

Looking ahead to celebrate a child's birthday party in 2022, consider hosting it at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. There are several different packages to choose from, making it a birthday they won't forget. For details, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Turning the spotlight onto a few acts hitting the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino, legendary Air Supply will wow the crowd on January 21. Fans have loved them for 45 years due to their iconic voices.

Still in love with the '90s? A nostalgic night is coming to the casino on February 4, starring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Slick Rick, and the magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Laugh along with one of the world's top comedians, Chris Rock! He's been making people laugh since he first started performing in the '80s.

Alternative rock lovers will want to snag tickets for the February 19th show featuring Collective Soul with special guest, Everclear.

Newly added, actor, comedian, and television host, Joel McHale will be hitting the stage on March 11. Fans will love McHale, who has brought his talents to many entertainment aspects throughout his career.

Also, Styx has been wowing crowds for decades, now you can see them at Soaring Eagle Casino on March 19.

To get tickets to these shows and other great acts like Santana, comedian Lewis Black and New Kids on the Block, just to name a few, go to etix.com or head to the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.