Walk to Defeat ALS Grand Rapids takes place September 10

ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The ALS Association is hosting an event on September 10 to raise funds and show support for people who are dealing with this condition.

The ALS Association's Walk to Defeat ALS Grand Rapids will take place at 6th Street Bridge Park. Check-in starts at noon and the walk begins at 2 p.m.

The Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with ALS and their families in West Michigan. Through education, support groups, access to care, and advocacy, the ALS Association is working to defeat ALS and provide hope to people living with ALS and their families.

Register at WalktoDefeatALS.org.