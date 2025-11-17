Voting now open for 2026's Best of Grand Rapids!

It's the best of Grand Rapids - literally!

Grand Rapids Magazine's reader's survey has been celebrating the best Grand Rapids has to offer. From sports bars, bakeries, brunch spots, museums, live entertainment, retail shops, and more, the annual "Best of Grand Rapids" list has been curated by the community to not just show their favorite spots some love - it also allows them to come together to find resources.

Voting is now open for 2026's Best of Grand Rapids online at grmag.com. Users do not need to complete the entire ballot to submit.

Remember to think about locally owned and operated places! If there are multiple locations, be specific in your ballet so your vote goes to the right place.

Voting closes on December 15, 2025, and winners will be announced in the May/June 2026 issue of Grand Rapids magazine and online.

Grand Rapids Magazine editor Lisa Enos visited the Morning Mix to share more.

