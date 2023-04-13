Vote for Michigan Gas Utility's Safe-Digging "Ambassadog"

The hunt is on for the state's first-ever Safe-Digging "Ambassadog" to represent Michigan Gas Utilities. The fun contest comes with a bigger message for everyone: to call 811 before you dig.

Michigan Gas Utilities wants to stress the importance of calling 811 three days before digging in the ground. Before planting a garden or installing a fence, people could be putting themselves in danger if they strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable.

By calling 811, Michigan Gas Utilities can check the location of buried utility lines, and mark them, to keep everyone safe.

Voting for the Doggone It Contestruns through April 21.