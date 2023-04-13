Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Vote for Michigan Gas Utility's Safe-Digging "Ambassadog"

Voting runs through April 21
Posted at 1:59 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 13:59:27-04

The hunt is on for the state's first-ever Safe-Digging "Ambassadog" to represent Michigan Gas Utilities. The fun contest comes with a bigger message for everyone: to call 811 before you dig.

Michigan Gas Utilities wants to stress the importance of calling 811 three days before digging in the ground. Before planting a garden or installing a fence, people could be putting themselves in danger if they strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable.

By calling 811, Michigan Gas Utilities can check the location of buried utility lines, and mark them, to keep everyone safe.

Voting for the Doggone It Contestruns through April 21.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather