Volunteers needed for Galilee Baptist Church's Thanksgiving meal boxes

Located at 1216 North Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo, Galilee Baptist Church has given back to the community for many years, helping to provide a free Thanksgiving meal to families in need with enough leftovers to last after the holiday is over.

This year, the church is once again assembling Thanksgiving meal boxes packaged together by volunteers. These boxes have fed over 500 people for free over the past two years, and the church has a goal for this year to distribute a minimum of 150 boxes.

Each Thanksgiving box contains a turkey, traditional sides, and one dessert. These boxes will be packed based on the size of the household that requests one.

The deadline to register for a Thanksgiving box is this Sunday, November 16 at 1 P.M. Individuals can call the church office at (269) 349-5597 to register, or choose to register for a box online.

Boxes will then be distributed to registered households Monday, November 24 and Tuesday, November 25 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. on both days, where those who have registered for a meal can schedule a pickup time.

Volunteers are needed this year to help pack, distribute, and deliver boxes. Those interested in volunteering contact the church office to sign up.

Dr. Michael T. Scott, pastor of Galilee Baptist Church, sat down with Todd to discuss the event's growth and how volunteers can get involved.

Visit gbckazoo.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok