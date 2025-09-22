Visit Gaylord's City Elk Park this fall

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Gaylord, Michigan is a prime four-season destination, from golf courses to over 90 spring-fed inland lakes, the charming northern Michigan city offers something for everyone.

During the fall season, elk are especially visible, and the city recently finished construction within its City Elk Park, featuring at least 50 elk in a herd. The public is able to view the elk from an accessible viewing platform, with September and October being the most optimal months to view the animals.

City Elk Park has a picnic area, playground, and restrooms. There is also a pathway that connects the park to nearby Aspen Park.

Paul Beachnau from the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau, visited the Morning Mix via Zoom from City Elk Park to talk about what visitors can expect during their visit to the park!

For more information or to plan your visit, head to gaylordmichigan.net. You can keep up with future events on Facebook.

