Vine & Vinyl Returns Sept. 10 to Spotlight Stories of Healing at Trinity Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vine & Vinyl is returning to Grand Rapids, reimagined for 2026 to spotlight stories of healing, hope and human connection at Trinity Health. The event takes place Thursday, September 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Big Room at SILVA.

Guests can expect handpicked vinyl sets from a local DJ, curated wines and craft beverages, and elevated bites, all woven together with storytelling from patients and caregivers. Organizers describe the evening as a chance to spark conversation, celebrate resilience and connect the community around the mission of compassionate care.

This year's lineup brings back some of Vine & Vinyl's favorite storytellers, including Donna Betten, Pam Bouma-Miller, Ralston Bowles, Karen Custer, Jenn Figures, Natalie Frias, Judson Lynch, Sylivia Mupepi, Amy Nguyen and Gregory Foster II, Leah TeBos and Katie Vreeland. Their stories touch on overcoming cancer, receiving lifesaving kidney care, navigating neurological conditions like epilepsy, ALS and Parkinson's disease, and welcoming a child through a life-changing NICU journey.

The night is broken into a full program: a VIP reception and sound check start at 5:30 p.m., followed by live music, a strolling dinner and signature cocktails at 6 p.m. The featured storytelling program begins at 7:15 p.m., followed by more music and mingling at 8 p.m., late-night bites at 9 p.m., a raffle drawing at 9:15 p.m., and the event wraps at 10 p.m.

Suggested attire is hip and chic, with self-parking available at the Mason Street Lot. Individual tickets are $150 per person, and sponsorship opportunities start at $1,500.

Proceeds benefit Saint Mary's Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Trinity Health Grand Rapids, which has granted back more than $100 million to support programs including the Lacks Cancer Center, Hauenstein Neurosciences, the Kidney Transplant Program and Clinica Santa Maria.

For tickets, sponsorship details or questions, contact Ashley Owen, Corporate Relations and Community Engagement Officer, at ashley.owen@trinity-health.org or 616-685-1426.