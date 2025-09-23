Veteran-founded nonprofit "The 90" to host 30 by 30 ruck

The 90 is a veteran-founded nonprofit that provides programs for veterans and the community to build strength, resilience, and connection. These programs include community fitness events such as yoga, mindfulness, and rucking events.

One of those fitness events coming up is a "30 by 30" ruck, where 30 veterans will walk for 30 hours carrying a 30-pound ruck. The event is to raise awareness to the silent struggles of veterans, such as carrying heavy mental, emotional, and physical burdens.

The community is invited to walk alongside these veterans for one hour of their day, where conversations and connections aim to be built. The walk will be held at Beechwood Church in Holland from September 27 through 28.

The 90 Executive Director Ben Terpsma visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and how the community can continue to support its veterans during the walk.

Visit 90ascent.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

