Vegan Chef Challenge returns to Grand Rapids for the month of September

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The Grand Rapids Vegan Chef Challenge returns Tuesday, September 1, bringing a month of brand-new vegan menu items to restaurants across the city. The promotion runs through September 30.

There's no ticket and no single event location — this one plays out restaurant by restaurant. Diners can visit any participating spot, order the special vegan dish created for the challenge, and rate or review it online. Reviews can be submitted throughout the month, so there's no need to wait until the end to vote.

Tod ate, seventeen restaurants are taking part this year: Blue Water, Broadleaf Brewery + Spirits, Donkey Taqueria, Fika, Friesian Gastro Pub, Furniture City Creamery, Go Vegan GR, Hancock, JB's Pizza, Kobold's Kitchen, Littlebird, Lotus Brew Coffee, Mizizi By Street Chef Shaw, Patty Matters, Rad.ish Street Food, San Chez Bistro, Thai Table, That Early Bird, The Søvengård, The Winchester and Two Beards Deli. The Søvengård's menu is expected to launch September 5.

Theodore Geiger, from Kobold's Kitchen, brought in his vegan creations for us to sample and they did not disappoing!

"This is a chance for local chefs to get creative and show diners what vegan food can really be," said Justen Bowden, organizer of the Grand Rapids Vegan Chef Challenge.

Winners are determined by diner votes and reviews. Top chefs receive aprons and tote bags, while all participants earn certificates and window clings; some prize packages also include cookbooks and items donated by local sponsors. Diners who vote are entered into a raffle for gift certificates to participating restaurants, and those who submit more reviews — becoming "super voters" — improve their odds.

Follow @veganchefchallengemw on Facebook and Instagram for menu updates and voting links throughout September.

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