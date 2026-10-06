Van Buren ISD hosts first-ever Mental Health Walk on World Mental Health Awareness Day

The Van Buren Intermediate School District's Youth Collaborative is hosting its first Mental Health Walk on Saturday, Oct. 10, in recognition of World Mental Health Awareness Day. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Van Buren Tech, 250 South St. in Lawrence.

The Van Buren Intermediate School District's Youth Collaborative is hosting. It's a welcoming, low-pressure event where community members can learn about local mental health resources and practical wellness tools. The walk is less than half a mile, on paved and grassy areas, and people can move through at their own pace.

Along the path, interactive stations teach skills from the Community Resilience Model, an evidence-based framework that helps people understand the nervous system and build resilience. Organizers say the skills are taught through the Trauma Resource Institute in California, and that people of any age can learn them. All stations and activities are optional.

There will be local agencies and providers to connect with, plus a touch-a-truck experience. The first 100 toddlers get a free book, and the first 100 participants get a free sack lunch.

Get more information from their event page.

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