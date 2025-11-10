VAI Education's Educator's Studio membership program to benefit teachers

Van Andel Institute for Education (VAI Education) inspires the next generation of learners, providing learning experiences to benefit classrooms for both students and educators.

VAI Education is launching an Educator's Studio membership program to assist in the teacher shortage crisis. The program is created by teachers, for teachers, helping them to continue classroom re-imagining through ready-to-use lessons, on-demand professional development, project-based learning guides, and more.

These resources can be customized to individual teacher's needs, providing an increased depth of learning that differs from routine worksheets. Lesson plans use an inquiry-based model for STEM subjects and hands-on learning, while students can benefit from "15-minutes-or-less" games to stimulate critical thinking and engagement.

Teacher development resources include access to over 300 teacher strategies and modules, while allowing educators to be in contact with other educators for networking opportunities and support.

Members receive a 20% discount on VAI's classes, professional development services, field trips, and additional products.

The membership program is currently offered at $9.99 annually through December 31, 2025. Beginning January 1, 2026, the membership rate will increase to $19.99 annually and is automatically renewed.

Interested teachers can sign up for the membership online.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok