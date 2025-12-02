Use Michigan-grown produce in your next holiday meal

Did you know that Michigan is the largest producer of organic beans and second-largest producer of apples in the United States? With prime topography providing fertile soil and the Great Lakes helping to mitigate temperatures, it's no wonder that Michigan Beans and Michigan Apples bring the best-tasting products to the state and elsewhere across the country.

This holiday season, Michigan Beans and Michigan Apples can both provide excellent flavor while remain healthy for you and your family! Registered Dietician Deanna Scheid visited the Morning Mix to share more (and bring a few samples to showcase!).

Visit michiganbean.com or michiganapples.com for more information and recipes.

